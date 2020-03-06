Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Reveal Name of Baby No. 3 Weeks After Birth

Singer Enrique Iglesias and former tennis player Anna Kournikova finally revealed the name for their new baby girl. The couple welcomed daughter Mary, or Masha in Russian, on Jan. 30 and only previously shared a photo. They are also parents to 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.

Iglesias, 44, let Mary’s name slip in an interview with PEOPLE in Beverly Hills, where he also announced a joint arena tour with fellow Latin pop star Ricky Martin. He added that Lucy and Nicholas have quickly taken on the role of older siblings.

“They actually love it,” the “Heart Attack” singer told the magazine. “There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’”

Iglesias and Kournikova, 38, managed to keep her second pregnancy under wraps. The couple never formally announced she was expecting, and it was not until Feb. 13 that they shared photos of the baby, two weeks after she was born. Iglesias shared a photo of himself holding Mary in the hospital, while Kournikova posted photos of herself on the hospital bed, cradling their newborn.

The couple also kept Kournikova’s first pregnancy a secret until Lucy and Nicholas were born in December 2017. It was not until after they were born that Kournikova shared a photo of her baby bump.

While he did just welcome a newborn, Iglesias is hard at work preparing for his tour with Martin, who has four children. He told PEOPLE the two dads have been talking about their shared experiences as parents on the road.

“We were actually talking about that, you know, like being on the road with kids,” Iglesias said. “Ricky was giving me some advice. It’s tough. It’s tough, but it’s doable. Obviously, we’re fortunate enough that if we want to do it, we can do it.”

“A lot of people say, ‘With young kids, they need stability,’” Martin added. “I think we are their stability. If we’re near them, they’ll feel safe and protected regardless of the roller coaster. They’re next to us.”

Kournikova and Iglesias have been in a romantic relationship since 2001. Although there were recent rumors the couple secretly married, his sister, Tamara Falco, told Hola! Spain last month they have not, “as far as I’m aware.”

Iglesias and Martin’s tour kicks off on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Arizona.

Photo credit: John Parra/WireImage/Getty Images