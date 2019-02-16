Eli Manning and Wife Welcome New Baby on Super Bowl Sunday

It’s been reported that Eli Manning and his wife Abby McGrew welcomed a new baby on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to Us Weekly, the Manning family grew to six, as McGrew delivered the couple’s fourth child on Feb. 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new baby is a son named Charles “Charlie” Elisha Manning, and he joins three older sisters: 7-year-old Ava Frances, 5-year-old Lucy Thomas, and 4-year-old Caroline Olivia.

FINALLY a boy! 💙🏈 New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and his wife, Abby McGrew, welcomed baby number four – their first son – on #SuperBowl Sunday. //t.co/15MvYBOJqP — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 5, 2019

Manning previously opened about fatherhood in a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, speaking about what it was like to parent his oldest daughter, Ava Frances.

“She’s really funny,” he said at the time. “The first time I took her to some tennis courts she said, ‘Daddy, what’s that game?’ And I said, ‘That’s tennis.’ And she said, ‘I win at that game!’ And I just went, ‘Oh, goodness, gracious,’ ” Manning continued, then adding, “She’s starting to get into some sports. She’s starting to play a little soccer.”

His daughter Lucy was just shy of one-year-old and Manning shared how she was developing. “We’ve got the big birthday coming up and she’s starting to walk around a little bit, kind of holding onto the furniture,” he revealed. “She’s started saying Mama and Dada.”

Manning then went on to share what his Father’s Day plans were, saying, “I think it’s going to be pretty low-key and just a weekend of being with the family and just hanging out, being outside. Just running around, going to eat lunch, spending the afternoon hanging out in the grass…just being outside with my family.”

“It goes by quickly,” he went on to say of raising kids. “You hear that from a lot of parents. They’re 3 years old and then you look up and they’re graduating high school and they’re graduating college. So just enjoy every moment that you have with them and every little period in their life is precious.”

Interestingly, during the conversation, Manning also shared how he felt about this family growing more in the future.

“It’s a possibility,” he admitted. “We’re enjoying the two, but I’m from a family of three and my wife’s from a family of three, so I think that’s always the number we had in our head. But we’ll have to see how it goes.”