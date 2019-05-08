Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence Over New Baby Boy

Meghan Markle is a proud new mom, and she couldn’t help but gush about her royal baby boy during his Wednesday, May 8 debut at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of Sussex was beaming when she stepped out alongside husband Prince Harry, who had the newest member of the British Royal Family delicately cradled in his arms. During the brief outing, the new mom spoke about parenthood and the “magic” that is her baby boy.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” she said during the brief appearance, during which she wore her go-to designer Givenchy.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. He’s really calm.”

The duchess wasn’t the only beaming parent, however, as Harry quickly got in on the action.

“I don’t know where he gets that from!” he said.

The royal couple, whose appearance came just two days after they welcomed their son, their first child together, even touched on their little prince’s looks and who they think he looks most like.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” the duchess said.

“Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really,” Harry added. “His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”

“It’s great. Parenting is amazing,” Harry continued. “It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

The duke added that he and his wife were looking forward to spending some “precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Baby Sussex’s birth came just shy of exactly a year after his parents tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel, which is also located on Windsor Estate. The royal couple had announced in October that they were expecting their first child together, and it was revealed earlier this week that they had welcomed the little one on Monday, May 6.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” a statement posted to their Instagram account read. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Baby Sussex, who is seventh in line to the throne, does not yet have a name, though it is anticipated that the duke and duchess will make that announcement sometime today.