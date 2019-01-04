Conor McGregor Welcomes Second Child With Girlfriend Dee Devlin

MMA fighter and icon Conor McGregor has welcomed baby number two with his long-time girlfriend, Dee Devlin.

On Friday, the athlete shared a photo to Instagram of him and his young son taking their baby home from the hospital.

“Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam,” he wrote in a caption on the photo. “2019 is off to the best start! Thank you for the well wishes everybody!”

Many of McGregor’s fans and followers have been commenting on his photo, showering the UFC champ with congratulations on his new child.

One of his celebrity fans even reached out, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commenting, “Ohana … Congrats brother!!”

McGregor’s 2019 is shaping up nicely, after what was certainly a roller coaster year in 2018. In addition to avoiding charges for driving without a license in Ireland, the fighter lost his UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a post-fight Instagram post, McGregor went through a breakdown of the rounds, calling Round 2 the “worst round of my fighting career.”

“Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played,” he said of the round.

“If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded,” McGregor added

“Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice,” McGregor went on to write, listing some things he learned after that particular round.

He later cited “Round 4” of the fight as being where things went wrong, after coming back to win Round 3.

“My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault,” he confessed. “Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square.”

“What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure,” McGregor concluded. “I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all.”

At this time, McGregor does not appear to have announced the gender of his new baby.