Channing Tatum’s Daughter Spends Mother’s Day With Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan spent Mother’s Day with her five-year-old daughter Everly, while her ex, Channing Tatum was away.

Insiders say that Dewan has been adjusting well to her newly single life, and Mother’s Day was no exception. After sharing a tribute to her own mother, the actress posted a throwback photo of her daughter as an infant, including a heartfelt message in the caption.

“And ohhhhh myyy goodnesssss to this little fairy baby right here,” she gushed. “Thank you Everly for choosing me as your mother I will love, cherish and support you till the end of time. You teach me every single day and i am continually in awe of your strength and your wisdom. I can’t believe this was almost 5 years ago….!!!! Love you bigger than the sky and all the stars.”

Dewan later shared two Boomerang clips of herself with Everly frolicking in a dance studio.

Tatum was travelling on Sunday, according to a report by PEOPLE, but he took the time to post a video on his Instagram story where he gave Dewan a shout-out as a co-parent.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody,” he said with a desert backdrop behind him. “Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby. Mama, happy Mother’s Day — I hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys.”

The couple announced their separation about six weeks ago, and sources close to them say that Dewan has been adjusting slightly better to the lifestyle changes.

“She is great,” a source told PEOPLE simply. “She seems to love life more. She wants to be around for Everly as much as she can.”

As promised in their message to fans, the couple is still getting along great according to insiders.

“Jenna and Channing still get along,” they said. “They haven’t had any custody issues. Things haven’t changed much since they separated.”

Tatum has been throwing himself into his work and his hobbies, particularly his love for racing. he has referred to the desert as his “sanctuary” since the break-up, and reportedly spent this weekend at Buttonwillow Raceway Park just outside of Los Angeles.

On top of that, sources say he has “been traveling a ton between CinemaCon commitments and for his vodka company, Born and Bred.”

Dewan recently gave her first major interview since the split where she said confidently that their friendship would always endure.

“When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005], it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what,” she said.