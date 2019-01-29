Blac Chyna Claps Back After Rob Kardashian Claims She No-Showed for Weekend With Dream

Blac Chyna is clapping back after Rob Kardashian claimed she was a no-show over the weekend for their daughter Dream.

According to TMZ sources, Kardashian was angry that he could not get in touch with Chyna on Sunday to drop Dream off. The reason she was not at home is because she took a trip to Hawaii with her new boyfriend, rapper Kid Buu.

The outlet notes that Chyna has since refuted Kardashian’s claims, claiming that she had nannies present in the home that he could have left Dream with. She also is said to be disputing his claim that he reached out to her and her team during the situations, because if he had he would have discovered that she had someone at home prepared to take care of Dream.

Kardashian and Chyna have had a rocky few years even just attempting to co-parent together. Recently, they two have been in a heated child support battle that saw Kardashian file legal paperwork requesting that his payments be decreased or ended due to his income being significantly less than it was when he was first ordered to start paying.

The lone Kardashian son claims that his feud with Chyna is what caused him to lose income, insisting that it kept him from being able to earn money by appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” he stated. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures,” Kardashian continued.

TMZ notes that this is on the verge of being sorted, as sources have told them that if things go the way Kardashian would like, he could soon potentially see his $20k a month child support payment decreased to $10k.

Meanwhile, Chyna’s Hawaii getaway was not all it was cracked up to be, as she and Kid Buu allegedly got into a vicious fight that ended with police showing up. Chyna allegedly scratched Buu and he allegedly threw her against a wall and choked her.

At this time, neither Chyna nor Kardashian appear to have issued official statements on the child supposed situation.