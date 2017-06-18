Beyoncé Gives Birth to Twins

The Queen of the Beyhive just added two more loyal subjects to her family!

Beyoncé gave birth earlier this week, multiple sources revealed to Us Weekly.

She and husband Jay-Z are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, whom they welcomed in January 2012.

The couple announced in February that they were expecting twins. So far, they have not released the names or sexes of the new babies.

Congratulations to the happy family!

