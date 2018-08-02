‘The Bachelor’ Alum Erica Rose Welcomes Baby No. 2

There’s another baby in Bachelor Nation! Bachelor alum Erica Rose gave birth to her second child, a daughter, Wednesday, E! News reports.

The reality personality and her husband Charles Sanders welcomed daughter Aspen Rose Sanders at 11:30 a.m. at a hospital in Texas. The two are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Holland, whom Rose has from a previous relationship.

“Mom and Aspen are healthy and doing great and big sis Holland loved meeting her baby sister,” Rose told the publication.

As for the unique name? It has a special meaning for the couple.

“We named her Aspen because that’s where we fell in love and also after my Grandfather Albert, who was a real estate developer in Aspen,” the new mom said.

Rose, who first competed on Prince Lorenzo Borghese’s season of The Bachelor in 2006, also kept her spirits up with a push present after labor — a David Yurman peridot and diamond necklace to represent both her birth stone and that of her new baby.

Rose and Sanders announced in March that they were expecting their first child together.

“We are so excited to be expanding our family!” Rose told E! News at the time. “I know that Holland will love being a big sister and having a new best friend for life. I love being a mom and making babies lol! Charles has shown that he will be a great dad by the way he treats Holland.”

The couple tied the knot in December of last year during a ceremony in Houston, Texas. Former Bachelor contestants in attendance included Prince Lorenzo, Vienna Girardi, Renee Simlak and AshLee Frazier Williams.

The story of how they got engaged is one that will melt your heart. Sanders got down on one knee during a romantic proposal at Holland’s birthday party!

The Bachelor Pad alum told E! News at the time, “We got engaged today at the zoo at my daughters first birthday! Charles proposed in front of all our friends and family asked Holland’s permission. He didn’t want to take attention away from Holland but wanted all of our family and friends to be there so he took me outside and did it, and then we came back in and did her birthday cake and put a baby diamond ring on there for her.”

Rose continued, “He is so amazing with Holland and it meant so much to me that he asked her permission to marry me too and presented her with her own tiny diamond ring.”

Congratulations to the family!

