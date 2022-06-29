Ashlee Simpson's Photo of 13-Year-Old Son Bronx Stuns Fans

Ashlee Simpson's son, Bronx, is all grown up. She posted a rare photo of the 13-year-old teen she shares with Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz on Instagram Monday.

The slideshow began with a selfie of Simpson and Bronx, showcasing several adorable pictures of husband Evan Ross and their daughter Jagger, 6. "London dinner dates with my loves 🤍," Simpson's caption read.

Aunt Tracee Ellis Ross commented, "@ashleesimpsonross oh my Bronx looks so beautiful and grown up. We were just together. How!" Simpson's mom Tina Simpson also remarked on a photo of her grandchildren, writing, "I mean how gorgeous are my grandkids? 🥰."

In November, Simpson shared a tribute to Bronx to celebrate his becoming an official teenager. She posted a black-and-white photo of her and the teen on Instagram with the caption, "This is 13. Happy birthday Bronx! You are the coolest teenager. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU." Ross also posted birthday wishes for his stepson, writing, "BRONX HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING! LOVE U."

Simpson and Wentz divorced in 2011 after four years of marriage but have remained active co-parents."That's like the easiest part of my life," Wentz told In Touch about their relationship in October 2019. "She's a great mom."

In May 2020, a source previously told In Touch that Simpson and Wentz "have an amazing blended family." Wentz moved on with Meagan Camper after his split with Simpson. The couple shares two kids and frequently spends time with his ex's family. "Everyone gets along, Pete and Evan and Ashlee and Meagan like each other," the source said. "All the kids get along pretty great. All the kids genuinely like each other."

The "Pieces of Me" singer announced she and Ross were expecting a baby boy in 2020. After tying the knot in 2014, the couple welcomed their first child, Jagger, in 2015.

Simpson and Ross welcomed their son, Ziggy Blu Ross, on October 20, 2020. Simpson wrote on Instagram, "Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!"

In April, E! News asked the couple if they were planning to expand their family, and Simpson replied, "I think we're done." Her husband, who initially responded, "We'll see," Ross acknowledged that he doesn't "have to do all the work" despite being ready for more children. Simpson replied, "He is ready for more! I do love being pregnant and being a mother but, I'll let you know if I change my mind."