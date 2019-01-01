Andy Cohen Reveals Sex of First Child During CNN New Year’s Eve Broadcast

Andy Cohen’s upcoming bundle of joy will be a baby boy. The 50-year-old TV personality announced during his and Anderson Cooper‘s CNN New Year’s Eve special that the baby he is expecting via surrogate is a boy.

“This is the biggest year for me,” he said of 2019, adding, “It’s a boy. It’s a boy.”

“It’s a boy and I got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy,” he said.

When Cooper asked if he thinks the baby will have a head full of salt and pepper hair like Cohen’s, he joked, “I think he’s going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I really do. I’m so excited and I think about nothing else. I did it with a surrogate.”

“When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family,” the 50-year-old Watch What Happens Live host continued. “And here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”

“By the way, by the time it became possible, I was kind of having too much fun in my life to say, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’ But here I am, I turned 50 this year. It takes some people longer to get to that place. And it took me that time,” he explained.

He said he’s “getting the gear” in preparation for his little one’s arrival, adding that “everyone’s given me wonderful advice. I have a lot of great women in my life.”

He also mentioned that he has a name picked out, but quickly nixed Cooper’s suggestion of revealing it for the crowd at Times Square and audience at home.

Cohen revealed on the final 2018 episode of WWHL that he’s expecting his first child via surrogate.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father,” he said in an emotional monologue at the end of the show.

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he continued. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life. And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”