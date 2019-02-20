Andy Cohen Calls First Moments With Son ‘Absolutely Incredible’

Andy Cohen is obsessed with his newborn son Benjamin Allen.

The Watch What Happens Live host made an appearance on the Today Show and talked about fatherhood with co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, and when he first set his eyes on the little baby boy.

“The head of hair was the first thing that came out,” the new dad said, as first reported by PEOPLE. “He was so alert and his eyes were open and we were just kind of getting to know each other… it was just incredible. I can never describe it. The skin-to-skin two hours was just absolutely incredible.”

“I look at him the way I used to look at Instagram,” he joked during the Today segment. “I just sit and stare at him. I’m like, ‘Well, this is more interesting than a bunch of hot guys on my feed.’”

“There is a comfort in knowing that he’s there waiting for me,” Cohen added. “I went out for my first night away from him, just for dinner with friends the other night, and I was sitting there and I realized, ‘Wow! I love it that he’s there at home for me.’ It’s an anchor. It’s my family. I was like, ‘I love this feeling.’”

During the appearance, the Real Housewives reunion host opened up about his epic baby shower, which saw many of the famous Bravo reality television personalities in attendance.

“The Housewives have been really incredible,” he said told the co-hosts Tuesday. “The truth is — with all the noise and all the drama, they’re all, most of them, moms. And they’re great moms.”

Following his visit to the morning show, Cohen took to Instagram Story as he told baby Benjamin about his eventful morning.

“Did you watch me on the Today show buddy?” Cohen asks the 15-day-old. “How did I do? You didn’t see it? Alright.”

Cohen welcomed his first child, Benjamin Allen, via surrogate on Feb. 4 at 6:35 p.m. The Baby weighed 9 lbs., 2 ounces and measured 20 inches long. The TV host named his baby after his grandfather, Ben Allen, on his mother’s side.

The new dad previously talked to the outlet about looking forward to the moments in Benjamin’s life he’ll get to experience in the future.

“First day of school, bar mitzvah, just tucking him in, being on the beach with him,” the Bravo star told the outlet.

“I’m in a place in my life where I have a pretty generous schedule and where I can afford to pick up and go somewhere for the weekend,” he added. “I’m excited to go on adventures with him and show him the world. I want to see him running around a big green yard. I want to teach him to swim.”