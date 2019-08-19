Alanis Morissette Shares Intimate Photo Breastfeeding Newborn Son Winter

Alanis Morissette is spending quality bonding time with her newborn son, Winter, all while working to normalize breastfeeding with an intimate photo of the special mother-child moment shared to social media over the weekend.

Morissette captioned the photo of her son, born Aug. 8 to her and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway, “snug as a bug in a milky rug,” adding hashtags “World Breastfeeding Month” and “not always easy peasy” while tagging a number of accounts and organizations that work to promote breastfeeding normalization.

The sweet photo resonated with many of the singer’s followers, including talk show host Ricki Lake, who wrote, “Be still my heart…”

Another follower added, “Warrior momma & Angel baby. So proud of both of you!!” while still another commented, “My heroine! And Winter is already helping shift the paradigm at a week old in his gentle warrior way. Love you both so, so much.”

Morissette and Treadway are also parents to son Ever Imre, 8, and daughter Onyx Solace, 3.

The Jagged Little Pill artist has been an advocate for destigmatizing various parts of motherhood that are typically not talked about, opening up about her postpartum depression to PEOPLE in 2017 after the birth of her first two children.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” the Grammy winner admitted at the time. “As a kid, I imagined having children and being an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.”

“It’s very isolating,” she added. “I’m used to being the Rock of Gibraltar, providing, protecting and maneuvering. It has me question everything. I’ve known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. [Now] I can barely decide what to eat for dinner.”

Talking about postpartum depression, Morissette hoped to empower other women to speak up about their experiences after giving birth.

“The stigma remains in a really big way,” she added. “There’s this version of eye contact that I have with women who have been through postpartum depression where it’s this silent, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I’m so sorry.’”

