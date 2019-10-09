Aaron Carter Tweets All Caps Response Immediately After Nick Carter’s Wife Gives Birth

Aaron Carter may be locked in a bitter feud with his brother Nick Carter, but he still wished the Backstreet Boys singer and wife Lauren Kitt “the best” following the birth of their second child. After the couple, who are also parents to 3-year-old son Odin, welcomed daughter Saoirse Reign Carter on Wednesday, Oct. 2, the “Sooner or Later” singer took to Twitter with an all caps response to the news, hinting that all is not well between them.

I WISH THEM THE BEST AND TO BE LEFT IN PEACE ANGEL, NICK COREY, MAYBE WE CAN HAVE A discussion IN A FEW YEARS I NEED SOME TIME. WHAT THE THREE OF YOU HAVE DONE USING THE COURTS AGAINST ME IS NOT FAIR. WHITE FLAG WAVED!!!! https://t.co/hqc7JZdY2S — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 3, 2019

Fans keeping up with the Carter family drama know that Nick filed a restraining order against his younger brother last month fearing for the safety of his family, and he and Kitt’s unborn child. That fear, according to court documents, stemmed from an August FaceTime call Carter had with his twin sister Angel, who also filed for a restraining order, during which he confessed to having “thoughts of killing babies” and thinks “about killing Lauren Kitt.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick confirmed that he had filed a restraining order in a public statement shared on Twitter. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

While a judge granted Nick a restraining order, requiring that his brother remain at least 100 yards from him, his wife, and their children, that seemingly was not enough to make them feel safe. According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly, ahead of the birth of their daughter, Nick and his wife reportedly increased security for the welfare of their family.

“Nick has beefed up security,” a source told the outlet. “There is definite concern for Lauren [Nick’s pregnant wife] and this situation has been very stressful for her. She’s very close to her due date but because of what happened previously with her pregnancies and the stress, they just want the baby to get here safely and there is concern that because of the stress she will go into early labor.”

Thankfully, Nick and his family likely have little to worry about, as Carter, who responded to the allegations by calling them “malicious” and accused his brother of sexually assaulting a 91-year-old woman, has since moved out of America and to Canada.