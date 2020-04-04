Pink Admits 'Faith Is Always a Comfort' as She Sings Touching Gospel Song During Son's Bath

Days before she opened up about her coronavirus diagnosis, Pink showcased how she was spending her time with her family while in quarantine amidst the coronavirus crisis. As Today noted, Pink posted a video of her bath time singing session with her young son, Jameson. The singer could be seen singing a rendition of "Joyful, Joyful," naturally, with her amazing vocal skills on full display.

"I used to sing gospel in philly and it always put my heart at ease," Pink wrote, captioning the adorable video that featured "Bath time at the Hart house." "Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub. I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y'all's."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 30, 2020 at 10:14pm PDT

Based on the timeline that Pink discussed in her recent Instagram post regarding her coronavirus diagnosis, it seems as though the mother-son singing session came during their battle with the illness. On Friday, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer revealed that she had previously tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote, captioning a photo of herself and her son. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Pink went on to express that she was disappointed in the government's response to this crisis and, particularly, the lack of testing available to many Americans.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real," she continued. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

The entertainer also noted in her post that she would be donating $1 million to two separate causes amidst this crisis — $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, where her mother, Judy Moore, worked for 18 years, and $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!" Pink added, before ending her post with one final word of advice to everyone. "These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."