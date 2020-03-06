'Good Morning America' Co-Host Sara Haines Slams Trolls in Heated Instagram Post

Sara Haines is embracing her post-baby body and speaking out against body shamers. On Thursday, the Good Morning America co-host took to Instagram to hit back at those asking if she is pregnant, declaring that the comments are not a "compliment" and that she is proud of her "belly pooch."

"I've had 3 babies & I love the way I look, little belly pooch & all," Haines captioned a photo of herself in a form-fitting light blue dress alongside her Strahan, Sara and Keke co-hosts.

"It's NOT ok to ask a woman if she is pregnant," she continued in the post, which was also shared to Twitter. "It's a delicate topic & you never know what journey someone is on. It is also flat out body shaming when you say someone looks pregnant. [be better] [lift women up]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Haines (@sarahaines) on Mar 5, 2020 at 9:25am PST

Haines' post drew plenty of praise from her fans and encouraged other women to share their own experiences with their post-baby bodies and lingering questions of whether or not they are expecting.

"I had a delivery guy congratulate me and ask if I was having a boy or girl," one person recalled. "And I wasn't pregnant! I work out daily but am 5’3 and had an almost 10 pound baby. Stuff stretched. Needless to say, I never wore that outfit again."

"Yes to all of this!" applauded another fan. "And not to mention... it's literally no ones business!"

"Honey. You look FAB," Jenna Bush Hager wrote.

"Yes to all of this!!!!" commented somebody else. "I had one lady pat my tummy one time when I was wearing an empire waist dress. She asked when I was due in the middle of a crowded bank. I was mortified and had to blurt out that I was 'just fat'. That was five plus years ago and I’ve yet to wear an empire waist dress since then. It’s like it happened yesterday. Just stop all of it."

"I was just watching your show yesterday and thinking how AMAZING and GORGEOUS you look!" added another person. "It doesn't matter how long it takes, or if a women even decides to lose the baby weight, but I have to say, you are looking phenomenal!"

Haines, 42, is a mom of three, sharing Alec, 4, Sandra, 2, and Caleb, 8 months with husband Max Shifrin.