Adam Driver Reveals Reason Behind Keeping His Son With Joanne Tucker a Secret for 2 Years

Following a public confirmation of fatherhood during his hysterical monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live for a third time on Jan. 26, Adam Driver shared the reason why he kept his son hidden from the press for almost two years in a profile with the New Yorker this past October. While rumors first emerged in 2018 of Driver and his wife, Joanne Tucker first welcoming their child almost two years prior, the Marine veteran finally opened up in the interview last fall ahead of Star Wars’ final chapter, admitting the whole secret was at best a "military operation."

Driver revealed the whole thing blow up initially after Tucker's sister, who was at the time launching a peacoat business, accidentally opened up her Instagram and naturally, fans noticed the back of a toddler's head in one photo with the news later winding up on Page Six.

"My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience," Driver said, whose son would supposedly be almost 4 years old now. "But, when you feel like you're the focus, it's really hard to do that."

While the Instagram debacle created a stir, Driver himself had made many speculative comments that fueled these rumors over the years, including his remarks at a junket for his movie, Logan Lucky with Channing Tatum where he and his co-star talked about mixing martinis while parenting.

"I don't have parties, because the world is a sad place and full of anger," Driver said dryly.

"Can you imagine you're just making martinis for your baby," Tatum joked. Driver responded as if he were speaking to a baby: "'Stop crying. This is my party trick,'" he said. "'You'll have your time. This is me time now.'"

However, the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker actor finally confirmed the news during his third hosting gig on SNL this past January, while revealing scarce details about his personal and private life during the opening monologue.

"Some facts about me; I'm a husband and a father," Driver said, which prompted a great deal of applause from the audience. "Thank you. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything."

While the Indiana native is a major Hollywood star and growing icon in the industry, he has made active efforts to ensure his family's privacy, which includes no public social media accounts. Instead, Driver and Tucker spend their off-time working together on their nonprofit organization, Arts in the Armed Forces, which focuses on bringing arts programming to service members, veterans, and their families that uses the "shared experience of art and/or military training to encourage an exchange of ideas across ranks, and between service members and artists," according to its official website.

"Our readings are minimal by design… we throw away sets, costumes, lights… we just read a great play with great actors and have a conversation afterward," Driver said told an audience at a Veterans Day event, per Newsweek. "I know it's a common adage in acting to say 'We're not saving lives,' but I think art does save lives. It just brings people out of the dark."

