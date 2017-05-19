Watch: Nicole Kidman Gets Asked About Risqué Film Scenes — While Sitting Next to Keith Urban

In an upcoming episode of BBC America's The Graham Norton Show, power couple, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a hilarious appearance to talk about their latest projects.

But it was a few questions about Kidman's famous co-star, Colin Farrell that made the 49-year-old Oscar winning-actress squirm in her seat.

Kidman is starring in not one, but two upcoming films alongside Farrell that are set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week. However, the conversation suddenly fell into some rather uncomfortable territory when Norton grilled Kidman on the topic of her rather intimate scenes with Farrell.

"I had to give [Farrell] a sponge bath and it took about a day!" she said. But when asked if those scenes were awkward, she replied, "Considering what Colin and I did in The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, that was nothing."

With the audience bursting into laughter, Kidman laughed but requested, "Can we move on? My husband is on the show!"

MORE: Watch: Nicole Kidman Has Savage Response for Rude Chef

Hilarity aside, the husband and wife of more than a decade were all smiles and giggles on the talk show couch. Urban revealed he has something in store for Kidman's 50th birthday, which is still a full month away.

"I got a lot of good stuff planned," he told Norton. "She's not good with surprises at all."

"I actually break out in a cold sore if I have a surprise," Kidman revealed and laughed. "Ever since I was little, yeah, I get cold sores — oh gosh."

The entire episode of The Graham Norton Show with Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman can be seen on BBC America this Saturday, May 20. Check your local listings.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @jvp73

Related:

Watch: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Act Like Newlyweds at His Surprise Concert

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Gives Matt Lauer a Major Scare With Savannah Guthrie Impersonator

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Get 'Schooled' by Food Network Chefs