Watch: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Act Like Newlyweds at His Surprise Concert

When you watch Keith Urban sing “Without You” to Nicole Kidman in a nightclub on a Thursday night in Nashville, TN, your life changes forever. A post shared by Kyle Graden (@kyle_graden) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Keith Urban surprised fans with a secret pop-up show in Nashville on Thursday and the night was filled with many magical moments.

Fans were notified about Urban’s performance at nightclub 12th & Porter via phone calls and text messages. The attendees had great views of the stage thanks to the intimate nature of the club.

At one point in the night, Urban sang “Without You” to his beautiful wife Nicole Kidman. She usually stands off stage during his performances, but was in plain view for this special night. Fans watched as Urban sang his heart out while starring into his wife’s eyes.

That wasn’t all! A fan asked the country singer is she could perform “We Were Us” with him on stage and he welcomed her with open arms.

