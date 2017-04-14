Watch: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Act Like Newlyweds at His Surprise Concert

Keith Urban surprised fans with a secret pop-up show in Nashville on Thursday and the night was filled with many magical moments.
Fans were notified about Urban’s performance at nightclub 12th & Porter via phone calls and text messages. The attendees had great views of the stage thanks to the intimate nature of the club.
Videos by PopCulture.com
MORE: Keith Urban Jokes About Sex Life With Wife Nicole Kidman
At one point in the night, Urban sang “Without You” to his beautiful wife Nicole Kidman. She usually stands off stage during his performances, but was in plain view for this special night. Fans watched as Urban sang his heart out while starring into his wife’s eyes.
That wasn’t all! A fan asked the country singer is she could perform “We Were Us” with him on stage and he welcomed her with open arms.
@keithurban I am at a loss for words. This moment was.. the most amazing gift. I am so grateful and thankful to have sang with you tonight!! I have sang “We Were Us” so many times in country bars, clubs, festivals. I look up to you and @mirandalambert so much, such an inspiration. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️To my fans, I will be posting the video tomorrow!
[H/T: Instagram / @kyle_graden]
Related:
Watch: Keith Urban Performs in a Wig on Nashville Street Corner
Here’s the Reason Nicole Kidman Wasn’t at the Grammys With Keith Urban
What Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Tell Their Kids When They Want to Have Sex