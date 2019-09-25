Watch Gwen Stefani React After Blake Shelton Can’t Guess One of Her Biggest Songs

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going strong as a couple for a few years now after meeting on The Voice, but despite their longterm relationship, Shelton still doesn’t know some of his lady’s music! Stefani came to this realization after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when the late night host played a video of Shelton not being able to guess “Hollaback Girl” in a musical game.

“I came to this show to promote my album, and I’m losing everything, everything in my life!” Shelton said in the clip.

While she could have reacted with sadness, anger or even concern, she didn’t — instead, she defended her man. “That is so funny,” she said as a reaction to the clip. “He should’ve known that one, but he’s country. He doesn’t listen to [my genre].”

Stefani is back on The Voice this season as a judge after Adam Levine walked away from the gig since he’s been there since day one, and she’s determined to beat all of the other judges that include Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and her man Shelton. When asked if she and Shelton ever pull the relationship card as an excuse to allow one or the other to take a contestant as part of their team, she admitted that she did try and use that.

“I tried pulling all of those things out of course because at the end of the day I want to win too,” she confessed. “I’m not super competitive, but when it comes to people’s dreams, you get really attached. My actual teams this season are very lovable. I love them so much. I think I’m probably going to beat Blake and Kelly and John. It’s gonna happen.”

During the show’s premiere, she was quick to use her “block” button on Shelton when competing to earn Kyndal Inskeep — which she did.

“I blocked Blake and that was really, really exciting,” she said. “Because I knew me and Blake have similar tastes in voices and I knew this girl was very original, very cool and I knew he was going to push. and I was right. I turned around and she had fringe on, she lives in Nashville. I was going to be screwed!”

Don’t think that because of their relationship they aren’t trying to beat each other, because they are according to Shelton, he wants to win!

“I don’t really give a crap what John says or does. I’m here to beat him. Here to beat [Kelly] and I’m even here to beat Gwen.”