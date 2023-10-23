TV Star and Husband Split After 'Tough' Few Months

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Karen Hauer and her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones have reportedly called it quits after 14 months of marriage. After Hauer was spotted without her wedding ring at the Pride of Britain Awards earlier in October, a source told the Mirror the long-time dancing pro is currently single after she and Wyn-Jones split after a "tough" few months.

At this time, neither Hauer nor Wyn-Jones have commented on reports of their split. According to the Mirror's source, "the split is amicable, and they wish each other the best...there's no ill-will whatsoever." The source explained the couple "have had a tough time in the past few months and decided to split. It's obviously very sad for both of them."

The reported split comes just over a year after Hauer and Wyn-Jones tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the Chewton Glen five-star hotel in Hampshire. The Sun reported at the time the couple exchanged vows in front of a roster of guests that included Hauer's Strictly Come Dancing pals Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk. Opening up about their relationship in August, Hauer reveled to Hello! that she and her husband were having counseling to help them with their relationship.

"Counseling. You know what I think communication is massive but learning how to communicate, you know, so we get outside help. So whenever we're having tricky moments or anything like that, it's just seeing the vulnerable side of each other and understanding it and knowing that both of us are working on things because nobody is perfect," she said. "There is no such thing as a happy marriage or a happy relationship with the perfect couple. It's about dealing with things the right way and not just running away from things, and I guess that's what makes us tick even better and understand one another."

Hauer, who is paired with comedian and radio presenter Eddie Kadi on the current series of Strictly, sparked some concern about their relationship earlier this month when she was spotted at the Pride of Britain Awards without her wedding ring. Amid reports of her split, the Daily Mail reported on Oct. 21 that the dancer was again spotted without her ring as she headed to Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

Hauer was previously married to former show professional Kevin Clifton from 2015 to 2018, with Hauer later describing the breakup as the "toughest period" of her life. Prior to that, she was married to Matthew Hauer for nine years before they split in 2009.