Tom Brady Crushes Gisele Bündchen’s Hopes for His Retirement

Tom Brady is not ready to leave the game of football, regardless of how many times his wife asks him to, E! News reports.

After his fifth Super Bowl Sunday win, the New England Patriots quarterback joined SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday and talked about his future in the league.

“If it was up to my wife she would have me retire today,” the football star laughed. “She told me that last night three times.”

However, Brady softly crushed her dreams and said no.

“I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now,’” he explained, adding, “You know, I feel like I can still do it, and if you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it then, I mean, I’d be so bored if I wasn’t going out there, knowing that I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

So Patriots fans, including Gisele, get ready for another year with the legendary Tom Brady.

