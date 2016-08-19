‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Jordan Rodgers Slammed on Instagram



(Photo: Instagram / @joelle_fletcher)



Jordan Rodgers is being dragged through the fire again. His ex, Brittany Farrar has once again taken to Instagram to accuse The Bachelorette winner of cheating. This time, however, she has receipts to back it up.

In a video Farrar posted on Instagram, which has since been deleted, she showed off a receipt for a bouquet of roses. She claimed that the roses were purchased for the "girl he cheated on me with in Louisiana" while he was filming Pitch Perfect 2, according to ET.

"He was deep in the background pretending to be one of the Green Bay Packers – the closest he's ever been to making an NFL team," Farrar said.

A message on the receipt, which would have been delivered with the roses, read, "Happy Birthday to my Favorite Bella. Miss you. Can't Wait To See That Beautiful Smile Again. From, Your Favorite Football Player Wanna Be Actor."

Farrar goes on to slam Rodgers. She calls him out for dragging their relationship into the spotlight on the show, then challenging her character and her honesty after her original accusation. She says, "If you weren't ready to be truthful about your life then you shouldn't have gone on a reality show."

In a later post, Farrar shared an open letter where she discusses Rodgers calling her a liar. She discusses how his accusations has brought her character into question and has hurt her reputation. She opens up about how her family and friends in her hometown have had to deal with the onslaught of questions about the former couple.

After our breakup, I was surprised to find out what a prolific liar and cheater #JordanRodgers was during our entire 3 1/2 year-relationship. But what has surprised me even more is how he has carelessly bashed and lied about me in public. I guess he thought I wouldn't stand up for myself. #HeWasWrong A photo posted by Brittany Farrar (@brittany.farrar) on Aug 18, 2016 at 9:49pm PDT

"His choice has become other people's consequences," she claimed.

Whether you believe Farrar or Rodgers about their former relationship, there is one thing for sure – Farrar is determined that her side of the story is being heard.

"Unlike Jordan, I'm not going to sell stories to magazines," she wrote. "Instead, I'm posting right here. Because to me truth is not about fame."