Suzanne Somers Reveals She and Her Husband Get Weekly ‘Sex Shots’

Suzanne Somers has never been shy about her sex life with husband Alan Hamel, and now she’s giving more details about what keeps them active. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the 73-year-old actress said that the couple gets “sex shots.” The shots are called PT-141 and are made from plant hormones.

“I’m kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you’re in the mood all the time, and so is he because he’s on hormone replacements,” she said. Somers claims the couple has sex twice a day.

Somers has taken plant-based hormones for years. She gets injected with whatever hormones her body is lacking based on lab results. The Three’s Company star said she learned recently that PT-141 works as a “sexual stimulant that works on your brain.” She says her and Hamel take a shot about once a week.

“I thought, ‘Wow, what a great thing.’ Because men have had Viagra, but this is actually a shot for both men and women that’s not a drug,” she said. “It just stimulates that part of your brain that says, ‘Hey, I’m kind of in the mood.’ And, so, isn’t that a wonderful thing? And it’s not a drug, so I love it.”

She also said she’s not always fully awake yet for their first round. “I usually say I sleep through one of them. That’s usually that one at 4 o’clock in the morning,” Somers joked. “But, you know, then again around 8 o’clock in the morning, I’m in the mood.”

The two first met 50 years ago in a television studio and have been married for 43 years. She was smitten with him from the very beginning, and still is.

“Oh, he’s just so beautiful,” she said. “I had sex with him on our very first date just in case there wasn’t a second one. I just wanted to be with him that first time.”

Somers has long been a proponent of natural medications. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, she refused to undergo chemotherapy after having a lumpectomy and radiation. “The idea of fighting cancer with harsh chemical poisons. I just couldn’t reckon with it,” she explained. “My doctor at the time said, ‘You’re going to die.’ I said, ‘Honestly, with all due respect, I think I will die if I do what you tell me to do.’”

Instead, she took a fermented mistletoe extract. Her cancer didn’t return, and she remains healthy today, so she must be doing something right.