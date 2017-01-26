Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Get Candid About Their Marriage

(Photo: Twitter / @feraliaga)

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are one of the most adorable celebrity couples around, and the pair cemented their status with a new interview with HOLA! magazine.

In their first-ever joint interview, Vergara and Manganiello opened up about their marriage and more, with Manganiello sharing that he knew the Modern Family star was “the one” so early on, he bought an engagement ring after just a few months.

“We got married very fast,” the actor acknowledged. “We didn’t hesitate for a second. We’re completely compatible.”

“We realized very early on that we each had to put the other person’s happiness and wellbeing ahead of our own,” he added. “Once you realize that kind of trust has manifested, you hang on for dear life. Or in my case, you go and buy a ring.”

Vergara also talked about life as a single mom, revealing that while she dated after having her now 25-year-old son Manolo with her ex-husband, she didn’t move in with a man until her son was in college.

“Partly because I hadn’t found the right person and I knew that if I moved in with someone, it would have a psychological effect on my son,” she explained. “I wasn’t going to bring a man into my son’s home. I think that’s why I always wanted long-distance relationships, with men in other countries.”

The actress later touched on recent criticisms in which her Modern Family character, Gloria, was labeled a stereotype.

“What’s wrong with being a stereotype?” she said. “Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes….It upsets me when Latinos complain about Gloria. I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have. Eight years ago nobody had an accent like this on television.”

