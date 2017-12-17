Sofia Vergara Shows off ‘Sexy’ Pajamas From Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara took to Instagram to flaunt her new “sexy” pajamas from husband Joe Manganiello, but they’re not exactly what one would expect.

The Modern Family star is seen standing in a bathroom and wearing a set of Pittsburgh Steelers pajamas. It’s a standard team shirt paired with some flannel plaid pants.

As Vergara’s irritated expression shows, the ensemble is far from the “sexy” outfit she was promised by the Magic Mike actor, whom she married in November 2015.

“According to my husband, he got me sexy pijamas,” Vergara captioned the post.

The actress’ fans seem to love the playful post, as it has racked up more than 385,000 likes.

See the “sexy” look below.