Sofia Vergara Scores a Big Legal Win Against Her Ex

Sofia Vergara has just earned a major victory in her legal battle against ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.

Loeb is seeking to obtain two frozen embryos the couple conceived while they were together. While the 41-year-old entrepreneur wants to implant the into a surrogate, Vergara wants to keep them frozen.

A Louisiana judge has ruled that Loeb filed the lawsuit in the wrong state and that the state’s courts don’t have any jurisdiction on the case, according to TMZ.

Loeb claimed that the two planned a life together in the state while the Modern Family actress filmed a movie there. The judge didn’t believe that, as neither party had any permanent ties to the state.

He also noted that Loeb presumably only filed the lawsuit in Louisiana because the state had stronger rights for unborn children.

The judge said the case may even require a Constitutional evaluation and called the embryos “citizens of California.”

The 44-year-old actress just wants to put the matter to rest and have a happy life with her husband Joe Manganiello.

“I wouldn’t want to bring kids to the world where it is already set everything wrong for them,” she previously said. “It would be so selfish.”

Vergara stars on Modern Family, which is currently prepping its ninth season.