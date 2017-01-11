Selena Gomez Spotted Kissing Rapper The Weeknd on Romantic Date

Can’t keep their hands to themselves: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went on a PDA-filled date night last night. ❤️️ https://t.co/bRNHimuXwB pic.twitter.com/9t2DgHkpkE — E! News (@enews) January 11, 2017

Selena Gomez can’t keep her hands to herself around her new beau!

The singer was spotted outside L.A. restaurant Giorgio Baldi with rapper The Weeknd and things seemed to be heating up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singers packed on the PDA while waiting for their cars then even left together according to a source.

“They were there for three hours! Just the two of them,” the insider told E! News. “They came out and were so happy.”

“They were hugging and kissing,” the source added. “His driver waited for them and her driver pulled up shortly after. They were super affectionate. Selena was all over him. Hugging him, kissing. She looked amazing so incredibly happy and in love.”

While the pair was obviously comfortable with each other an insider revealed, but confirmed the relationship is “something new” and that “it’s nothing serious right now.”

Hopefully this means we’ll get a collaboration between these two artists!

Related:

Stars Support Selena Gomez After Return to the Music Industry at 2016 American Music Awards

Watch: Selena Gomez Delivers Emotional Speech While Accepting Award for Favorite Female Artist- Pop/Rock at American Music Awards

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Have Split