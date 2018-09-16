Sarah Hyland Reveals When She Knew Boyfriend Wells Adams Was ‘The One’

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have been adding an extra dose of adorable to our Instagram feeds for a year now, and in honor of the milestone date, the Modern Family actress took to social media to share a little snippet of their love story with fans.

Hyland shared a photo of herself and The Bachelorette alum on vacation earlier this year Sunday, adding a sweet caption about the day she knew she would spend the rest of her life with him.

“1 year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back,” she wrote, adding, “*YES PLUTO IS A PLANET. IT WILL ALWAYS BE*”

Adams shared a similar gushing caption under a photo of the two getting cozy on the red carpet, writing, “I kissed this beautiful woman for the the 1st time a year ago today. Best year of my life. I love you to Pluto and back.”

The couple first met after going back and forth on Twitter, they have previously revealed, and outed themselves as a couple last Halloween with an on-point Stranger Things-themed couple costume.

Since then, they’ve shared many of the moments of their love on social media, including a day-by-day progress report as Adams drove across the country from his home in Nashville, Tennessee to his new home with Hyland in Los Angeles.

Adams broke the big news on his podcast, Your Favorite Thing, in July, admitting he was only worried about one thing while making this big step in his relationship.

“I’m not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I’m most concerned about my dogs and her dogs,” he said. “Truly a blended family. Carl sleeps on my bed, right? And her dog Boo sleeps on her bed. What’s gonna happen? … [Our bed is] not big enough!”

The move seemed like a natural next step, however, he admitted.

“My first thought [was], ‘Let’s go to California. Let’s move in with the lady,’” he said. “If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Wells Adams