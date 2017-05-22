Sam Hunt Talks Married Life at the Billboard Music Awards

(Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)

Sam Hunt wed Hannah Lee Fowler in a small ceremony in Georgia just over one month ago, and the country star opened up about married life during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night.

“She’s beautiful. I did really good,” he told E! News of his bride. “It feels great — there’s a spiritual strength to it, and I feel a little bit taller now that I’m wearing [my ring].”

During tonight’s show, Hunt will be performing his hit “Body Like a Back Road.” He previously performed the song during the 2017 ACM Awards, heading into the audience to serenade a blushing Fowler.

“I told her that I might come down. I don’t think she knew I was going to plop down beside her,” Hunt shared of the moment. “I had to nudge her over. She didn’t want to scoot over. She finally did.”

“It was her first time to an awards show like that,” he added. “This is her second one so I wanted to just kind of throw her in the deep end.”

