Royal Family Member and Pippa Middleton's Ex Thomas Kingston's Death Under Investigation

The death of Pippa Middleton's ex-boyfriend, Thomas Kingston is officially under investigation, according to a report by Us Weekly. The outlet published a statement from the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court on Thursday, Feb. 29. Kingston passed away on Sunday, Feb. 25, and at the time police said: "The death is not being treated suspicious."

"Please be advised that HM senior coroner for Gloucestershire, Ms. Katy Skerrett, will conduct the opening of the inquest into the death of Mr Thomas Henry Robin Kingston at 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Gloucestershire Coroner's Court," read the statement published by Us Weekly on Thursday. Details on Kingston's cause of death are still scarce, but this investigation seems to clash with the statement that Gloucestershire Police gave to Hello Magazine on Sunday.

"We were called by the ambulance service at 6:25 p.m. on Sunday with a report of the death of a 45-year-old man at an address in the Cotswolds," they said at the time. "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Pippa and Kingston dated when they were younger, but she was not his only connection to the royal family. In 2018 he got engaged to Lady Gabriella, the daughter of the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who were cousins of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Gabriella – a second cousin of King Charles III – married Kingston in May of 2019 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. She and her family issued a statement on Tuesday confirming Kingston's death.

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," it read. "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

The monarchy also released a statement on behalf of the king and Queen Camilla, reading: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."