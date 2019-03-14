Rosario Dawson Confirms She Is Dating Presidential Hopeful Cory Booker

Daredevil actress Rosario Dawson confirmed she is dating New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for President.

During an interview with TMZ at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., she was asked point-blank if there was “any truth to the relationship with you and Cory Booker.” She quickly replied, “Yes, very much so.”

“So far, so wonderful,” Dawson told TMZ when asked about the relationship. “He’s a wonderful human being and it’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re busy.”

Dawson, 39, said she has “no idea” if they plan on getting engaged soon, but added, “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

In January, Page Six reported that Dawson and Booker, 49, were dating since at least December. Paparazzi have seen them out on several dates. One Page Six report claimed Dawson was heard telling Booker “I love you” after they saw Dear Evan Hanson on Broadway.

Last month, Booker went on The Breakfast Club and admitted he’s “got a boo,” without giving her identity.

“Before I declared for president, I’m dating someone that’s really special to me,” Booker said.

Dawson and Booker have both never married. Dawson previously dated comedian Eric Andre, but they split in 2017. In 2014, she adopted a 12-year-old girl, Lola, because she was adopted by her father.

“My dad is not my biological father. So when I was younger and they let me know that I wasn’t blood-related to that whole side of my family … I was, like, 5,” Dawson told Us Weekly in December. “Growing up in the neighborhood that I grew up in, I was like, ‘Oh, so then I could be like some of my friends who have single parent households. Like, that could be me.’ So I remember I told my mom at 5 that when I got older I was gonna adopt and I was gonna adopt older.”

Dawson explained that her mother married her father when she was only a year old. She wondered if her father would still adopt her even if she was older when they first met, which gave her the idea to adopt an older child.

“I had started acting at 15. So I really, I had such a different level of responsibility on myself and just different things that I was juggling at her age,” Dawson later said. “And so for me, it’s just trying to extend to her that this is her time. This is hers to just … I don’t have any other expectations for her than to just explore her likes and dislikes and to kinda just get to know herself as a person and be able to then present herself into the world that way.”

Booker has been in the U.S. Senate since 2013 and previously served as the mayor of Newark, New Jersey. He launched his first presidential campaign on Feb. 1.

