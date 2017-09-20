Reese Witherspoon Standing By Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe Amid Abuse Allegations

Reese Witherspoon reportedly has ex-husband Ryan Phillippe‘s back as he’s been faced with allegations of abuse.

Ryan Phillippe’s ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, has sued the Shooter star for allegedly attacking her earlier this year. Many thought Witherspoon may try to change her custody agreement for the former couple’s two children, 18-year-old Ava and 13-year-old Deacon, in wake of the lawsuit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, Blast‘s sources say she has no such plans and he “has never shown to be violent” in front of her or their children.

As for Phillippe’s alleged party lifestyle, Witherspoon is said to be aware of his wilder tendencies, but he is careful not to expose the kids to that part of his life.

Witherspoon and Phillippe met in March 1997, starred in 1998’s Cruel Intentions and then became engaged in Dec. 1998. They married in June 1999 and stayed together until separating in 2006.

Phillippe has adamantly denied the allegations.

“As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated,” his representative told TMZ. Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!