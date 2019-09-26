Princess Beatrice Engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: ‘We Are Both So Excited’

Princess Beatrice is engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with Buckingham Palace sharing the news in a statement on Thursday.

“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Beatrice to Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi,” the statement read.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” Beatrice and Mozzi said. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The palace also shared two photos of the couple outside in a garden, happily embracing as Beatrice, in a floral-printed dress displayed her engagement ring for the camera. The photos were taken by Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, who celebrated her own wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

Eugenie shared the same photos of Beatrice and Mozzi on her personal Instagram, along with a close-up of her sister’s ring and a caption wishing the couple well.

“Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo,” she wrote. “It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

Beatrice and Mozzi were initially rumored to be dating last November and confirmed their relationship at the National Portrait Gallery’s gala event in March. PEOPLE reports that Mozzi is a friend of Beatrice’s family and has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The palace shared that the couple became engaged during a weekend trip to Italy earlier this month and that their wedding will take place in 2020.

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

“We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride,” the Duke and Duchess of York said. “We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future.”

The Duchess also reacted to the news in a personal tweet.

I know what a mother feels so I have tears of joy. I am so proud of this sensational news. Andrew and I are just the luckiest people ever to have two great sons in law pic.twitter.com/WIhe9eamrF — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) September 26, 2019

Mozzi’s parents, Nikki Williams-Ellis and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, added, “We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice’s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship.”

