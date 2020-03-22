Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth and More in Mother’s Day Tribute

March 22 marks Mother’s Day for those in the United Kingdom. To celebrate the occasion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to Instagram to wish mothers all over the world a happy holiday. While they did not name any family members in particular in their post, their Instagram message clearly pays tribute to some of the women near and dear to both Harry and Markle including Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

“No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever,” the couple wrote on Instagram. Their caption came alongside a photo that included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s crest and various terms used to describe loved ones, as it read, “Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan.” Their message concluded with a simple, yet sweet, “Thank you” along with a red heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harry and Markle’s statement touches upon the fact that this is a difficult time for those around the world amidst the coronavirus crisis. Days before their Mother’s Day post, the couple addressed this health crisis on their Instagram with a lengthy, powerful message about the pandemic.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” their statement began. “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

They went on to note that they would not only be sharing resources for those across the world, but they would also be sharing stories in order to help everyone connect during this time of social distancing and self-isolation.

“We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us,” they continued. “We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come.”