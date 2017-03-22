President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Reportedly Don’t Share the Same Bed

Since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, his wife, Melania Trump, has made very few public appearances and is currently living in New York City with the couple’s 11-year-old son, Barron.

While Melania performs her First Lady duties while in public, sources say she isn’t exactly thrilled about it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: There’s Another Trump Baby on the Way for Donald Trump’s Family

“Melania,” a family source told Us Weekly, “does not keep hidden from everyone around her how miserable she is.”

Multiple sources reportedly claim that Melania and Donald don’t share beds while in the same city, with one insider saying, “They have separate bedrooms. They never spend the night together — ever.”

Another source said the two share a room but keep separate beds, saying, “It’s very ‘royal’ of them!”

The family source alleges Melania is upset with her husband over the direction her life has taken.

“Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible,” the source explained. “She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him.”

A rep for Melania has denied the claims, saying, “It’s unfortunate that you are going to feature unnamed ‘sources’ that have provided fictional accounts.”

What do you think, Womanistas?

Related:

Twitter Responds to Donald Trump’s Major Slip-Up During Press Conference

Travel Within the US Might Become Very Cheap Due to the ‘Trump Slump’

President Trump Accuses Obama’s Administration of Wiretapping His Trump Tower Phones