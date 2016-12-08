Pippa Middleton Sets Wedding Date — Get the Exclusive Details

(Photo: Twitter / @Metro_Ents)

Pippa Middleton,33, has finally settled on a date to fiancé hedge fund manager James Matthews,41, Us Weekly reports.

Save the dates have been sent out for May 20, 2017 when the two will day "I do" at St. Mark's Englefield in Berkshire. The reception will be held at the Middleton's home in Bucklebury where a party will be held in a luxury marquee garden, however, the entire property is expected to be part of the party zone too.

A source tells Us, "Princess Charlotte is going to be one of the flower girls," adding, "They're planning for Prince George to be a page boy."

Duchess Kate will not be a bridesmaid, however, she is expected to do a reading at the ceremony.

Designer Giles Deacon is suspected to be the bridal dress designer, while the Lavender Green florist in Chelsea, London is speculated to be the provider of the bridal bouquets and arrangements.

A second insider has said Pippa,"She was inside looking at bridal bouquet mockups for an hour...Very chic, very classic. Think antique, ivory, and a twist like adding lace. She hasn't picked the final look, but it was important to explore her options before going for bridal gown fittings. She took lots of photos on her phone and was really excited. She has a folder of magazine cuttings and pictures she has taken."

A territory very familiar to Pippa who has had experience in the party planning world, she is very involved in her own wedding planning, "Pippa has a specific vision and feels she's learned enough about planning to get stuck into it herself rather than handing it all over to a planner. She doesn't want it to be too expensive or look gaudy. Classic and elegant are two of the words she used to describe it."

We can't wait to see these two exchange vows amongst their royal company!