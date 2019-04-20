Pete Davidson Jokes About Living With Mom and His New ‘Crush’ Amid Kate Beckinsale Romance

Pete Davidson joked about living with his mother and having a new “crush,” even while he continues to date Kate Beckinsale, during a recent stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Saturday Night Live star admitted he was actually on the show to promote the new Mortal Combat 11, which he called “really sick.”

“There’s this guy that I really like to kill in it, ’cause he looks like a real douchebag,” Davidson told Fallon. “So there’s this guy called Johnny Cage… he does splits and punches you in the d– [as] his special move. And he just looks like everybody I grew up with in Staten Island so I just kill that dude. I enjoy killing him.”

Davidson said the character also has a “hot daughter, which is, like, weird because I’m lonely and she’s like not real. So there’s that in the video game as well… sexual confusion.”

Fallon said he heard Davidson was building an arcade at his house, but Davidson said he actually lives with his mother.

“We bought a house together, but nobody believes that,” the 25-year-old said. “So, I live with my mom, kind of, so I have like a basement that’s mine.”

Davidson described the basement as more of an apartment and said he was setting up his arcade there. The comedian said he was calling it the “man cave,” but John Mulaney and his wife said if Davidson called it that they would no longer be my friend.

“So now I called it ‘The Basement,’ like ‘The Ohio State University,’” Davidson said. “Oh, I don’t like that college. I just – you know, it’s the ‘The’ that’s the important part.”

Davidson joked that he would charge people to play his video games, which is “one of the many schemes I’m working on, Jimmy.”

Davidson and Beckinsale, 45, began dating earlier this year after hitting it off at Golden Globes after parties. The couple has been seen out in public several times, even bringing him with her to meet her mother on the anniversary of her father’s death in March.

Last month, Davidson defended his relationship with Beckinsale, since critics have called them out for their 20-year age gap.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” Davidson said during a “Weekend Update” segment. “But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

SNL returns on Saturday, May 4 with Adam Sandler and Shawn Mendes as guests.

Photo credit: NBC