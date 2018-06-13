Pete Davidson Covered Cazzie David Tattoo Before Proposing to Ariana Grande

As he committed to his new relationship with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson reportedly covered up a tattoo reminding him of his previous one with Cazzie David.

Davidson, 24, has only been dating Grande for about a month, yet the young couple appears to be engaged. Both have recently left other long-term relationships which they thought would last forever. For Davidson, that means covering up a misbegotten tattoo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davidson spent a long time dating Cazzie David, Larry David’s daughter and a comedian in her own right. The couple were so committed that Davidson had an image of David’s face tattooed on his right arm. According to a report by Us Weekly, his new engagement has meant covering up the portrait.

Davidson has a passion for tattoos. Despite having to cover up his piece featuring David, he has already picked up a couple of tattoos that may represent his love for Grande.

On June 2, tattoo artist London Reese posted a photo of Davidson with a small, fresh tattoo just behind his ear. It depicted a black mask with bunny ears, much like the album art from Grande’s Dangerous Woman. Reese also reportedly put Grande’s initials on Davidson’s thumb.

The new tattoo fans really went crazy for, however, was a small cloud on the outside of Davidson’s left middle finger. Fans speculated that it was a reference to Grande’s work and social media presence, where she frequently employs cloud imagery. Davidson posted a photo of the tiny tattoo on May 17 with the caption “still trash.”

A few days later, at the Billboard Music Awards, eagle-eyed fans caught sight of the same tattoo on Grande’s finger, leading some to believe that the marks were a kind of proto-engagement ring. They never dreamed that this month Grande would be spotted with an actual diamond.

While Grande and Davidson are committed, it may be a while before they meet at the altar. Sources close to the couple spoke to Us Weekly saying: “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married.”

“Their friends are really excited and supportive,” the insider added. “They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

Another source said that the couple attended Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles together on Saturday, June 9. There, Grande and Davidson reportedly “were telling people that they’re engaged.”