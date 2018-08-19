Nikki Bella Wants to Put off Motherhood Until Her 40s

The question of motherhood may have put an end to her engagement as Nikki Bella is reportedly not looking to have kids of her own for quite a while.

Bella has had two highly-publicized, dramatic breakups with John Cena this year, with at least one relating directly to their conflicting plan for parenthood. While Bella has said that she absolutely needs to become a mother, Cena was not so certain, frequently questioning whether kids were in the cards for him. Now, in a new interview with Page Six, Bella said she has grown less keen on the idea.

Bella spoke to the outlet about her most recent breakup with Cena, which took place on screen this time on Total Bellas. While there, she talked about her 1-year-old niece, Birdie, who she suggested had changed her feelings on parenting.

“She has been the best form of birth control for me,” Bella said of her twin sister’s daughter. “Here I was dying to be a mom. Now I want to push it back. Can my clock tick until my 40s?”

As seen on the show, Bella now says that her breakup with Cena had less to do with children and more to do with their incompatible lifestyles. Both stars are working around the clock, and Bella felt that if they could not coordinate their schedules for their own wedding, there was no point in getting married.

“One person had to sacrifice their career [for us to be together], but I’m not willing to do that,” she said. “I’m just not the girl who hangs out on set. I have my own career. I want to be one of Forbes’ top entrepreneurs.”

The reality series was criticized for contriving to the couple’s reunion and their break-up all over again just to boost ratings, but Bella said that was not the case.

“People said it was fake for ratings, [but] don’t you think a wedding would be best for ratings? I would never fake a break-up,” she declared. “And when people keep questioning it, it actually makes your heart ache even more.”

Cena is currently filming a movie in China, where his scheduled to remain until October — though he may have snuck back temporarily to be with Bella. In the show’s dramatic season finale, Bella felt that his absence was symbolic of how their marriage would look going forward.

Now, she is diving into work alongside her twin, Brie. The Bella sisters have a clothing line, a wine collection and another season of their reality show already in the works.