Nicole Kidman Opens up About How Husband Keith Urban Helped Her Deal With the Loss of Her Father

Our very first photo together 2005, minutes after being introduced to each other. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY. LOOOOOOOOVE YOU!!!!!!!!! xxxxxxxxx – KU A photo posted by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 25, 2016 at 6:05am PDT

Nicole Kidman is opening up about how her husband Keith Urban helped her deal with the death of her father.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning told the show she felt “instant chemistry” with her husband of 10 years. “We just had chemistry,” she said. “I never underestimate the power of chemistry.”

Kidman lost her father, Dr. Tony Kidman, in 2014 and said Urban dropped everything to be with her and help her through the trying time. “I knew at some point that was going to come,” the Lion actress admitted. “But boy, when it comes, it’s — it lays you out. It laid me out. I was like, ‘I don’t even know how to get up from this.’”

Urban was about to go onstage for a show when he got the phone call from his wife “screaming and crying” saying that her father had just passed.

“He walked offstage and he got on a plane. He had just gotten there. He flew six hours, and he was right back there,” she recalled. “And he literally picked me up and carried — pretty much carried me through the next two weeks. And that, to me, that’s a marriage, and that’s love. And I’m so grateful to have that. And I also had, you know, my children going, ‘It’s going to be all right, Momma.’”

Kidman and Urban have two children Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, along with Kidman’s adopted kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise Isabella and Connor.

The full interview airs on December 18th at 9 a.m.