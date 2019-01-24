Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Cuddle up at Australian Open

The Australian Open is nearing its final rounds, and plenty of tennis fans have visited Melbourne over the past few weeks to take in the tournament, including a few famous faces.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stopped by the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, Jan. 24 to watch the women’s semi-final match between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, with the couple sharing a quick cuddle in the stands as they took in the match.

For the day, Kidman wore a white lace dress while Urban opted for a navy button down and black jeans.

Kidman and Urban were seated with A-list company, sharing a row with director Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on 2001’s Moulin Rouge and 2008’s Australia. On Luhrmann’s other side was Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who accessorized her floral print dress with her signature sunglasses.

After the match, Kidman shared a selfie on Instagram featuring both the actress and singer smiling as they gazed in different directions, neither of which was at the camera.

“I love the tennis! Thanks for having us #AusOpen,” Kidman wrote alongside the shot.

Kidman later shared another snap from the couple’s day at the Open on her Instagram Story, posting a shot of Petra Kvitová on the court after her own semi-final match against Danielle Collins, her arm raised in victory.

“What a match! Fun day at the #AusOpen,” the Oscar winner wrote, offering her congratulations to Kvitová, who will face Osaka in the women’s final on Saturday.

Kidman and Urban are in Australia for Urban’s Graffiti U World Tour, with the singer beginning his down under run with a stop in Newcastle on Jan. 23. Kidman also documented that occasion on her Instagram Story, posting a video of Urban singing with Julia Michaels, who duets with the country star on his song “Comin’ Home.”

Urban will play several more dates in his native Australia before heading to Europe, where he will wrap up the tour on March 10 in Dublin, Ireland. His wife will join him for the majority of this final leg of the trek, which originally began in June 2018 in Missouri.

Kidman has joined Urban for several stops on the tour, with Urban even bringing the Big Little Lies star on stage during his stop in Nashville in August 2018.

Photo Credit: Getty / Cameron Spencer