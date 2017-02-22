Nicole Kidman Reveals How Her Relationship With Keith Urban Has Stood the Test of Time

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are the picture of marital bliss, and their inspiring relationship is a beacon of light among the many splits Hollywood has seen in recent months.

In a new interview with News.com.au about her new HBO show Big Little Lies, Kidman explained that her marriage to Urban is a major grounding point in her life.

“Keith and I always say that we are just so lucky to have each other,” she said. “In this world, to be able to come back to that love and that strength is so nourishing and powerful.

“And I am coming up an eleven year wedding anniversary, twelve years together, and that’s a big thing. And that is through absolute commitment and kindness, the desire to protect and help each other,” she continued. “That’s what our relationship is.”

In Big Little Lies, Kidman plays a woman in an abusive relationship, and the actress admitted that filming took an emotional toll on her.

“I was pretty beaten up physically,” she said. “It was tough. I’d go home and be bruised all over, and my neck and parts of my body were really damaged because I had thrown myself into it to such a degree.”

“At the end of a day’s shooting I’d go home and sit in the bath and cry.”

Luckily, she had her daughters, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6, to come home to.

“Like any mother, I might be going through something but I’m not going to dump it on my kids,” Kidman said. “My job is to make their lives as comfortable and loving as possible.”

Big Little Lies airs Sundays on HBO.

