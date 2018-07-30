Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Engagement Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy

By Stephen Andrew

Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's engagement came as quite a surprise to everyone, but it has especially sent social media into a frenzy.

Us Weekly recently confirmed the news that the couple who has been only dating for two months are getting hitched and Twitter users have been commenting about it ever since.

"Nick Jonas got engaged to Priyanka Chopra and I'm not sure if I'm more jealous of Nick Jonas or Priyanka Chopra," one person quipped.

"If Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas don't dance to ["Desi Girl"] at their wedding throw the whole thing away," someone else joked.

"What is with all these celebrities getting engaged??? It's like all my childhood stars are growing up... Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande ... something is in the water I swear," another person said.

As many have noted, Jonas and Chopra are not the only newly engaged celebrity couple to emerge this summer.

Justin Beiber recently popped the question to his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson recently proposed to pop-singer Ariana Grande.

"If anyone needs me, don't because I will be in mourning until the year 3000 because Nick Jonas is getting married," one twitter user commented.

"Now Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged after two months as well," another wrote. "Ariana and Pete? Justin and Hailey? Now this?!
Hollywood needa chill."

The couple does not have a wedding date just yet, but a source reportedly indicated that they "want to get married very soon."

