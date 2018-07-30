Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Engagement Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy

Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's engagement came as quite a surprise to everyone, but it has especially sent social media into a frenzy.

Us Weekly recently confirmed the news that the couple who has been only dating for two months are getting hitched and Twitter users have been commenting about it ever since.

"Nick Jonas got engaged to Priyanka Chopra and I'm not sure if I'm more jealous of Nick Jonas or Priyanka Chopra," one person quipped.

Yes, I have seen the news about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and I ask that you respect my privacy in this challenging time. — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) July 27, 2018

"If Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas don't dance to ["Desi Girl"] at their wedding throw the whole thing away," someone else joked.

First it was Justin Bieber and now Nick Jonas is engaged. It’s been a tough couple of months for anyone who has ever been 13. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 27, 2018

"What is with all these celebrities getting engaged??? It's like all my childhood stars are growing up... Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande ... something is in the water I swear," another person said.

don’t even think about asking me how im doing today when it’s literally all over the news that nick jonas got engaged which means 3/3 of the jonas brothers are marrying someone that isn’t me — MISS BENNY 🍒 (@Miss_Benny) July 27, 2018

As many have noted, Jonas and Chopra are not the only newly engaged celebrity couple to emerge this summer.

Justin Beiber recently popped the question to his girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson recently proposed to pop-singer Ariana Grande.

First Justin Bieber gets engaged

Now Nick Jonas gets engaged What if a member of One Direction is next — Santa Claus (@1DAFSanta) July 27, 2018

"If anyone needs me, don't because I will be in mourning until the year 3000 because Nick Jonas is getting married," one twitter user commented.

I don't understand how anyone upon hearing about Priyanka Chopra being engaged to Nick Jonas can respond with "she's so lucky!". She's successful and beautiful and somehow nick Jonas bungled into being in a relationship with her. It's like a goddess agreed to marry a gerbil. — ✨Moniza Hossain✨ (@moniza_hossain) July 27, 2018

"Now Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged after two months as well," another wrote. "Ariana and Pete? Justin and Hailey? Now this?!

Hollywood needa chill."

justin bieber: engaged ariana grande: engaged nick jonas: engaged me: eating and sleeping — DangMattSmith (@DangMattSmith) July 27, 2018

The couple does not have a wedding date just yet, but a source reportedly indicated that they "want to get married very soon."