Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."

However, Hernandez did not stop there. In the caption of his post, the singer owned up to cheating on his wife. "This is probably the hardest thing I've ever had to write. But since you guys have been with us from the start, it is only right that you hear this straight from me," Hernandez wrote. "3 years ago, I married my bestfriend with the intent of spending the rest of my life with her. Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage. I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a 'peaceful' but dishonest path. I take full responsibility and I'm doing my best to be better.

"From the bottom of my heart, I'm sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi."

Dela Torre, who is a judge on Idol Philippines, spoke out with a solo statement of her own a few days later via Instagram. (She had also purged her social media profiles of content featuring Hernandez earlier in 2022, as reported by Philstar.com.) In an effort to shut down unspecified online rumors, she made it clear that all the infidelity in the relationship was on her husband's end.

"For those of you who know my story, you can imagine the long journey of grieving and healing I have ahead of me," Dela Torre wrote. "The revelations of things that happened over the last two years have been difficult, painful, and heartbreaking to process. In spite of the pain I'm experiencing, let me set the record straight. While our marriage was not perfect, I have stayed true to my vows and I have never cheated on Jason."

Dela Torre went on to add, "I don't know what the future holds, but hope continues to be the song that I sing. Even in pain—especially in pain—I will continue to place my complete trust in the one who has never let me down."