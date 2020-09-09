Miley Cyrus Fans Are Loving Her ‘Freakishly Obsessed’ Photo of Husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been together for the better part of 10 years, but it seems the singer still can’t get enough of her husband, as evidenced by a new photo on her Instagram Story.

On Wednesday, Cyrus posted a photo that was taken Monday night on the red carpet ahead of the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles, zooming in on the shot until she was up close to Hemsworth’s face, where he was biting his tongue.

“I’m literally freakishly obsessed with husband right now,” she wrote alongside multiple water drop emojis. “Like, always has (sic) been, always will be, but [right now] it’s EXTRA compulsive.”

On her page, she added a video of herself and Hemsworth posing on the carpet, with Cyrus taking a moment to playfully lick Hemsworth’s chest.

“When he looks good enough to eat !” she wrote alongside the hashtag, “snack daddy” and tagged the accounts of Avengers and husband, Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old’s friends and fans couldn’t get enough of Cyrus’ gushing post, with artist Sara Shakeel writing, “The right kind of love !”

“OMG you guys are perfect,” commented one fan, with another chiming in, “2 snacks.”

Cyrus also posted an edited photo from the premiere of herself and brother-in-law Chris Hemsworth, with Chris edited to be dressed as his Marvel character, Thor, and Cyrus edited into an outfit previously worn by her Disney Channel alter-ego, Hannah Montana.

“When worlds collide…,” she wrote, adding a sticker that read “Thor” and another with Hannah’s catchphrase, “Sweet niblets.”

Liam posted his own ode to his wife on Instagram, sharing a shot of the couple on the red carpet and writing, “Me and my hot date last night [Avengers] endgame. An absolute blast of a time!”

Cyrus and Liam quietly married in December at their home in Tennessee, and Cyrus opened up about her husband soon after in a sweet letter she shared for his birthday in January.

“I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day,” she began. “The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs, our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family … your friends … at strangers … at life. The way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time. The way you go outside when I ask ‘what’s the weather like?’ instead of checking your phone …”

“I love taking long drives, sometimes going nowhere,” the letter continued. “I love how you’ll sit and listen to me pluck out a new tune on the guitar for hours … I love the way you mumble out loud when you read a new script or book. I love how you learn and grow. I love writing songs about you on the piano. I love how you let ME be ME.”

