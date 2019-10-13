Miley Cyrus Apparently Introduces Boyfriend Cody Simpson to Mom Tish

Miley Cyrus and her new boyfriend Cody Simpson appeared to enjoy some quality time together with Cyrus’ mom, Tish, on Saturday morning. The new couple was out in Los Angeles and met up with Tish at a café for breakfast.

Miley and Simpson have been friends for a long time, so it’s unclear if this was his first time meeting mom or if they previously knew each other. TMZ reports that the Cyruses left together while Simpson departed solo.

Cyrus and Simpson made things official on Friday after they were spotting kissing at a grocery store last week. Simpson spoke with PEOPLE about his relationship with Cyrus.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson said. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?,” he added.

Simpson said that dating Cyrus is a new experience for him compared to his past relationships because the two already knew each other so well.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said. “We found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

“Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more,” he added.

Simpson said he is released a new song soon that he wrote about Cyrus while she was in the hospital for tonsillitis surgery. “I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” he told PEOPLE. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.’”

“It’s something I wrote for her while she was sick this week,” he added.