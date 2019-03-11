Mike Fisher Showers Carrie Underwood in Love for 36th Birthday: ‘So Grateful for You’

Mike Fisher sent wife Carrie Underwood a sweet message in honor of her 36th birthday this weekend.

“Happy birthday babe! You’re an incredible wife and mom!” the retired NHL player wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots.”

As a bonus birthday treat, Underwood was thrilled that her music video for “Love Wins” was climbing the charts.

“Happy birthday Carrie! So much to celebrate today! Congrats on #LoveWins being the #1 video on the @CMThot20!” her team tweeted and shared on Instagram.

Later in the day, Underwood shared with fans how she was spending the day. “Thanks, everyone, for the birthday wishes. I’m spending my day perfectly…on the couch, in my comfies, snuggled up with my boys!”

Her boys, of course, include Fisher and their sons: Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, who will turn 2 months old this month.

Fisher gushed over his wife on the Nashville Predators official podcast last month, saying that she works harder than almost anyone else.

“No one works as hard [as her],” he said. “You should see her schedule. I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you do what you do, because I thought I had a busy schedule.’ Fortunately we have a few months off, obviously with the newborn. We both love being at home. We’re homebodies. When you travel so much, it gets tough.”

“She’s one of the hardest workers I know,” he added. “And having kids, seeing the mothers, seeing what they do at home, gives you a whole new appreciation for your wife, and all that they do.”

Soon enough, Underwood will prep her small kids for life on the road, when she kicks off her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on May 1. The American Idol alum plans on taking care of her children while traveling and performing across the country, just as she did with Isaiah during her Storyteller: Stories in the Round Tour.

“That’s just what moms do,” Underwood told PopCulture.com earlier this year. “I don’t care if you’re me, and you’re on tour or whatever, or if you’re a teacher, or you’re a stay-at-home mom, or you’re doing whatever you’re doing. You figure out how to juggle. And I’m just gonna figure out how to juggle.”

The family of four celebrated Isaiah’s fourth birthday last month, with Underwood sharing a hilarious video of her singing “Happy Birthday” after inhaling helium from one of the balloons. The party was complete with a Muppets-themed cake by famed baker Ivey Childers. Isaiah also got to attend a Predators game, where his dad was honored with a Mike Fisher Day, and even got to do the ceremonial puck drop to start the game.