‘Married at First Sight’: Jessika Power Spotted Flirting With Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Bodyguard

Married At First Sight star Jessika Power may have her eyes on a new man, as she was spottled flirting with Kim Kardashian‘s former bodyguard.

Power only recently split with her ex, Sam Abdulrahim, and she has not waited long to strike up something new. The reality star left a comment on a photo posted by Pascal Duvier, Kardashian’s former bodyguard. It showed Duvier shirtless, his hard work at the gym paying off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Look at you go!!” Power wrote along with two kissing face emojis. Duvier responded to her comment before long.

“Now I’m even more motivated,” he wrote adding two prayer-hand emojis and two rose emojis.

Power has “liked” several of Duvier’s recent posts — particularly those showing off his physique and his intense workouts. Duvier has done the same, “liking” some of Power’s pictures including glamorous shots and racy selfies.

On one post, Power responded to one of Duvier’s inspirational captions. The former bodyguard often uses his platform to encourage fans to chase their dreams and work hard.

“Best caption!!” Power wrote next to one such a caption.

“Thank you beautiful friend,” Duvier responded, again with rose emojis.

While this modern day courtship may not be out of place, it is public enough to catch many fans’ eyes. Commenters have accused Power of “shamelessly flirting” with Duvier in the same week as her breakup with Abdulrahim. The reality star announced that she and Abdulrahim were calling it quits after just 20 days, but that she and the felon were on good terms.

“He is a beautiful person and someone who I will always have respect for,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, “but I’ve had a very stressful year and I’m investing in myself before I can invest in another person.”

This seems to indicate that Power’s flirtation with Duvier is nothing more than that — a casual online flirtation. Still, many fans are watching to see how the two carry on from here.

Duvier worked as a bodyguard for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for years, his hulking figure and impressive physique serving as a deterrent to would-be attackers. Unfortunately, he fell short of that role in November 2016 when Kardashian was robbed in Paris, France.

At the time, Duvier accompanied Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to a nightclub for protection, leaving Kardashian alone for the night. It was then that a group of men broke in and stole $11 million worth of jewels out of Kardashian’s hotel room, holding the reality star at gunpoint.

Duvier was fired just a month after the incident, but his association with the KarJenner family swelled his social media following. Now, it looks like a new reality TV entanglement might be on the horizon.