‘Married at First Sight’ Couple Announces Divorce

Married at First Sight cast members Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot announced on Instagram Tuesday that they are divorcing after one year of marriage.

“It hasn’t been an easy year,” DeGroot wrote alongside a photo announcing the news, “but it has been one of a lot of personal growth and of meeting some amazing people, including the one I got to marry. We value and respect marriage, but life is short and we also value happiness.”

She continued, “While this was a difficult decision and divorce is not something either of us hoped for, we decided we will be happiest separating. Still got nothin’ but love for @codyknapek!”

DeGroot and Knapek married last August, meeting for the first time on their wedding day. They documented the first few months of their marriage on the Lifetime reality show, where they dealt with intimacy issues. However, they chose to remain married during the season finale.

“After a year of marriage, and much thought and consideration, we are deeply saddened to announce that we’ve decided to go our separate ways,” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement. “We remain the closest of friends, and have enjoyed sharing our lives with our Married at First Sight family.”

“We want to thank the experts for their guidance and love throughout all of this,” the statement continued. “This process has only strengthened our belief that true love does exist!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @dietitiangonewild