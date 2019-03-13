Luke Perry: What to Know About His Marriage to Ex-Wife Rachel Sharp

Luke Perry led a very private life before his shocking death on Monday at age 52. The actor was father to two children with his ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp.

Although the two divorced in 2003, they remained close enough that Sharp was with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star when he died, according to his publicist. Their children—Jack, 21, and Sophia, 18—were also with him, as was his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer.

Perry and Sharp married in November 1993. According to PEOPLE, Sharp was a furniture saleswoman who Perry dated for two years before their wedding. The couple married at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills with 90210 co-stars Jason Priestley, James Eckhouse and Brian Austin Green among the 50 friends.

According to a PEOPLE article from 1993, tabloids reported at the time that Sharp sent Perry her lace bra two years before the wedding. He reportedly proposed to her after he finished making the rodeo movie Eight Seconds to Glory.

Sharp’s only link to Hollywood before marrying Perry was her father, Alan Sharp. He was an uncredited writer on the Oscar-winning Mel Gibson movie The Year of Living Dangerously (1982). His other credits include The Osterman Weekend (1983) and Rob Roy (1995). His final credit before his death in 2013 was the 2010 Ben-Hur mini-series.

After their wedding, the couple moved into his San Fernando Valley home. They divorced in 2003 and had joint custody of their children.

“Luke was a super great, very hands-on dad,” a source told PEOPLE Monday. “He was always attending his kids’ school and after-school functions when they were younger. He loved just hanging out with them and being present. He was so proud of everything they accomplished.”

Jake is now a professional wrestler, performing under the name “Jungle Boy Nate Coy.” He is signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Meanwhile, Sophie was recently living in Malawi with a group of volunteers helping development projects. The trip was going to last four months. A source told PEOPLE she was still overseas when Perry suffered a stroke on Wednesday. She rushed back to Los Angeles to see her father before his death.

At the time of his death, Perry was engaged to Bauer. The actor kept the relationship private, and he never announced their engagement.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” the Riverdale actor’s publicist said Monday. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Photo credit: Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images